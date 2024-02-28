Khammam: Vijay Sankalp Yatra gets huge response

Khammam: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey participated as the chief guest on Tuesday’s journey of the ongoing Vijay Sankalp Yatra. Pandey was grand welcomed by the district president Galla Satyanarayana and other senior leaders during the event, which received huge response from the people.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said, “The people across the country are eagerly waiting for Modi to become the PM for the third time. The people have decided to extend support to the BJP government in the elections.”

BJP members that included state general secretary G Premender Reddy, former MLA Dharma Rao, K Sridhar Reddy, Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, and others participated in the programme.