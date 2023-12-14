Nalgonda now has no representative in Parliament

Nalgonda : Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy went to Delhi on Wednesday and resigned as MP. He submitted his resignation to Loks Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Uttam had to resign from the post of MP as he won as Huzurnagar Congress MLA and took charge as a minister.

Later Uttam along withs his wife and Kodad MLA Padmavati, met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Uttam in his press statement said that he resigned to the post of Nalgonda MP, and met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as a courtesy call and did not discuss any politics with them.

With the resignations of two MPs- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, the erstwhile Nalgonda district has became no LokSabha members district before the dissolution of Lok Sabha. Now, BRS associate Rajya Sabha member Badgula Lingaiah of Nalgonda district has got more responsibility to raise the issues of erstwhile Nalgonda district to the notice of central government for necessary action.