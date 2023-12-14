Live
- Recruitment for first all-women battalion in UP Police to begin soon
- LS security breach: Karnataka Youth Congress stages protest, demands arrest of BJP MP
- CM Revanth asks officials provide better medical care to injured in Karachi Bakery fire case
- 10 injured after gas cylinder explodes in a bakery at Gaganpahad
- Karimnagar will be at forefront of development said Ponnam Prabhakar
- Nalgonda now has no representative in Parliament
- Daily Forex Rates (14-12-2023)
- Rangareddy: Govt Junior College paints a sorry picture
- Warangal: SVANidhi, a boon for the street vendors
- Vijayawada: Conviction-based policing gives good results said K V Rajendranath Reddy
Just In
Nalgonda now has no representative in Parliament
Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from their MP posts, after winning as MLAs from Nalgonda and Huzurnagar respectively
Nalgonda : Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy went to Delhi on Wednesday and resigned as MP. He submitted his resignation to Loks Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Uttam had to resign from the post of MP as he won as Huzurnagar Congress MLA and took charge as a minister.
Later Uttam along withs his wife and Kodad MLA Padmavati, met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Uttam in his press statement said that he resigned to the post of Nalgonda MP, and met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as a courtesy call and did not discuss any politics with them.
With the resignations of two MPs- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, the erstwhile Nalgonda district has became no LokSabha members district before the dissolution of Lok Sabha. Now, BRS associate Rajya Sabha member Badgula Lingaiah of Nalgonda district has got more responsibility to raise the issues of erstwhile Nalgonda district to the notice of central government for necessary action.