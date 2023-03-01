Nama asks Centre to help kin of scribes

BRS Lok Sabha floor leader MP Nama Nageswara Rao has asked the Central government to respond humanely to families of journalists, who have lost their lives due to Covid-19, the MP's office released a statement here on Tuesday.





The Lok Sabha member recently wrote a letter to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur saying that many journalists had lost their lives while discharging their duties during the Covid-19 outbreak.





Financial assistance under the journalist's welfare scheme (JWS) should be given to journalists who died during the pandemic. The several families of the journalists who died during the pandemic have applied for the assistance, he informed.



