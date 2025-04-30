Pawan Kalyan should quit politics, says MP Kiran

Bhongir: In a scathing attack, Bhongir MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy made sharp comments against Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. In a statement to the media on Tuesday, he criticised Pawan Kalyan for allegedly reading out someone else’s script and spreading false propaganda against the Indian National Congress.

“Reading a scripted speech and maligning the Congress Party is disgraceful. People should take note of such behaviour,” he said. The MP said that a leader, especially someone who has served as Deputy Chief Minister, should speak responsibly.

He described the Congress as a secular party committed to protecting the nation and mocked Pawan Kalyan’s perceived attempts to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If he wants Modi’s favour, he should either dance at 7 Race Course Road or quit politics and make a couple of films to impress him,” he added.

He urged Pawan Kalyan not to insult the sentiments of the Congress party, its workers, and the people with careless statements. “Your leader is not uniting castes and communities—he is dividing them. If anyone needs to be questioned, it’s your own leader,” he remarked.

He also condemned Pawan Kalyan for allegedly downplaying violent incidents with baseless narratives.