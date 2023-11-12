Rangareddy: 275 candidates file nominations

Rangareddy : In a display of robust democratic participation, a total of 275 candidates have officially thrown their hats into the ring for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rangareddy district. The electoral fervour was particularly palpable in LB Nagar, where a staggering 62 candidates filed nominations, signaling a keenly contested battle for representation. Among the notable contenders in LB Nagar are Madhu Yaski Goud from the Congress, Devi Reddy Sudhir Reddy from the BRS, and Sama Rangareddy from the BJP.

The constituency-wise breakdown of nominations is as follows: LB Nagar: 62; Serilingampally: 41; Shadnagar: 28; Ibrahimpatnam: 39; Maheswaram: 34; Rajendranagar: 33; Chevella: 19; and Kalvakurti: 19.

In Serilingampally, prominent figures vying for the seat include Jagadishwar Goud from Congress, Arikepudi Gandhi from BRS, and Ravikumar Yadav from BJP. Ibrahimpatnam witnessed a competitive field with contenders like Malreddy Rangareddy from Congress, Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy from BRS, and Dayanand from the BJP. Chevella sees a diverse pool of 19 nominees, including Bheem Bharat from the Congress Party, Kale Yadaiah from the BRS Party, and Ratnam from the BJP. Kalwakurti boasts a lineup of candidates, such as Kasireddy Narayana Reddy from Congress, Manchi Jaipal Yadav from BRS, and Talloju Achari from the BJP. Shadnagar features candidates like Veerlapalli Shankar from Congress, Anjaiah Yadav from BRS, Ande Babaiah from the BJP, Vishnuvardhan Reddy from the Forward Block, and Prashant from the BSP. In Maheswaram, the battle for representation involves K Lakshmareddy from Congress, Sabita Indra Reddy from BRS, and Andela Sriramulu Yadav from the BJP. Rajendra Nagar has contenders like Narendra from Congress, Prakash Goud from BRS, and Tokala Srinivas Reddy from the BJP.