Rangareddy: Banking on development

Rangareddy : Amidst the charged political atmosphere, BRS MLA candidate Anjaiah Yadav conducted a spirited campaign in Inmulnarva Village on Saturday, cautioning the public against deceptive narratives and emphasising the necessity for continued welfare initiatives. Addressing the gathering, Yadav urged the audience not to be swayed by misleading statements of the opposition.

The focal point of his campaign was the array of developmental and welfare programmes initiated since his tenure as MLA. Highlighting key achievements, he outlined the party’s accomplishments across dargah development, which was undertaken at Rs 50 crore; provision of Asarapension that benefitted 544 individuals; investments for rural infrastructure; and establishment of educational institutions among others.

As Yadav detailed these achievements, he called upon the people to support the BRS party, which has spearheaded these development programmes.