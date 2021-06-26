Tension prevails as cops demolish houses in Khammam

Khammam: Tension prevailed in 20th division of Khammam town on Friday morning when locals tried to stop police and revenue officials, who demolished a few houses that were near Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) road. Heated arguments took place police and revenue officials, and locals.

After getting information about the demolition, BJP leaders rushed to the spot and argued with the police to stop dismantling the houses.

But police and revenue officials continued demolishing the houses and shifted people from that place.

BJP leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy condemned the police for knocking down the houses of about 200 poor people, who have been living there for the last several years and left without shelter. He demanded the government to allot double bedroom houses immediately to those, who lost their houses.

Sridhar Reddy criticised that government officials were working like TRS agents. He questioned the District Collector was not responding on this issue and added that he will give a complaint against the officials to the Central BC Commission.

Police arrested BJP leaders and people and shifted them to the nearby police station.

BJP leaders Dr Seelam Papa Rao, Rudra Pradeep, A Upender Goud, S Ella Rao, Preetam and other leaders were present on the occasion.