Tight security in place for Revanth’s visit

Kothagudem: Elaborate security measures have been put in place ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Palvancha on Tuesday for the inauguration of the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University, informed District Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju. Addressing police officers during a meeting at the District Collectorate Conference Hall, the SP issued detailed instructions to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the Chief Minister’s tour.

Raju said that a total of 900 personnel have been deployed, including one Additional SP; five DSPs; 30 CIs; 62 SIs; 300 ASIs/Head Constables; 160 Home Guards; 7 Special Parties; and two AR Platoons. To strengthen security further, the SP said the entire bandobust has been divided into 15 sectors, with each sector placed under the supervision of a DSP-level officer. Special security teams will carry out thorough checks at all locations associated with the Chief Minister’s movement.