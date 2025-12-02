Tight security in place for Revanth’s visit
Kothagudem: Elaborate security measures have been put in place ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Palvancha on Tuesday for the inauguration of the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University, informed District Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju. Addressing police officers during a meeting at the District Collectorate Conference Hall, the SP issued detailed instructions to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the Chief Minister’s tour.
Raju said that a total of 900 personnel have been deployed, including one Additional SP; five DSPs; 30 CIs; 62 SIs; 300 ASIs/Head Constables; 160 Home Guards; 7 Special Parties; and two AR Platoons. To strengthen security further, the SP said the entire bandobust has been divided into 15 sectors, with each sector placed under the supervision of a DSP-level officer. Special security teams will carry out thorough checks at all locations associated with the Chief Minister’s movement.
Indian Navy Day 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali, Navy Showcases Strength
On Indian Navy Day 2025, PM Modi celebrated Diwali aboard INS Vikrant, while the Navy demonstrated its operational readiness and maritime capabilities at Shangumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram, honoring India’s naval achievements.