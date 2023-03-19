Transport dept eyes `6,285 cr revenue

The transport department earned a revenue of Rs6,055 crore so far in the financial year 2022-23 from tax collections, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said. He informed that the department had earned Rs2,309 crore additionally for the corresponding period. It was estimated that a revenue of Rs6,285 crore would be earned by the department by the end of March, he said.





Ajay Kumar held a high-level meeting in Hyderabad to review revenue collections from the issue of driver licences, transport permits and from vehicle registrations and enforcement of vehicle violations and promotion of road safety. Transport and R&B secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju, Commissioner Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash and others were present. He appreciated the officials for their efforts in earning an overall additional revenue of Rs 2314 crore for the department in the current year.



