Ensure error-free election duties, says Commissioner

Kurnool: Additional Election Authority and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Obulesu has directed election officials and polling personnel to carry out their duties with utmost vigilance to prevent any lapses at any stage of the process. He stressed the need for strict adherence to prescribed procedures to ensure the smooth, transparent and peaceful conduct of Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections.

On Friday, he inspected election material distribution and reception centres, ballot box security rooms and vote-counting halls set up at Athena School on city outskirts. During inspection, he familiarised staff with the facilities and explained their responsibilities.

Later, addressing a meeting, the Commissioner emphasised that every stage, from election material distribution to the safe custody of ballot boxes after counting, was equally important. He instructed the personnel to carefully verify checklists while distributing and receiving election material and ensure that every transaction was properly recorded in official documents. He called for foolproof arrangements for ballot boxes’ security after counting and directed the staff to strictly follow prescribed guidelines. They were also advised to clarify their doubts immediately and maintain coordination with the authorities concerned.