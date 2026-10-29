Contact 47 lakh deleted city voters, SC tells EC

New Delhi: Observing that the right to vote is vital and it cannot be forfeited even if a voter is absent, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to devise a mechanism to reach out to 47 lakh of 1.45 crore Delhi voters whose names were struck out in the draft voter list during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

The top court questioned the poll panel on the requirement for previously enrolled voters, whose names are omitted from the draft rolls, to file Form 6 meant for first-time enrolment to seek inclusion.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the poll panel why voters already on the 2026 roll must file Form 6. It also advised the EC not to fix the deadline and accept enumeration forms from deleted voters instead of asking them to fill Form 6, 7 and 8. "You see how to reduce this gap of 43 lakh. We will take up after two weeks.

"One suggestion, please publish the list telling that you are the 43 lakh persons who were earlier shown in so and so... that we have not been able to contact you, please see that you are able to contact us," the CJI orally observed, adding, "Ask them to contact nearest BLO and fill Form 8."

The Election Commission told the bench that it will consider accepting late enumeration forms and will extend the October 30 deadline if needed. "The right to vote is a vital right. Your job is to act with due diligence. Let's say the voter was amiss... will that be ground to forfeit the right forever? A voter comes and says, please put in these papers. You say, put in Form 6. How does he file Form 6? "This is structural incongruity... if he has not filled an enumeration form and draft roll having been published, he has not shifted... will you say the person forever loses the right to come in roll?" Justice Bagchi asked.