Saints, scholars launch Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Abhiyan

Haridwar: Saints, Shankaracharyas and scholars from across the country have unanimously launched the ‘Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Abhiyan’ to examine and address alleged interpolations and distortions in Sanatan scriptures at the All India Oriental Studies Conference in Haridwar.

The initiative was announced on the second day of the conference at Patanjali University in the presence of religious leaders representing various traditions, akharas and organisations, including the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

A ‘Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Samiti’ has been formed, along with two bodies — a Vidvat Parishad comprising scholars and scriptural experts, and a Sant-Sannyasi Parishad comprising saints and religious leaders. The scholars’ council will examine alleged alterations and submit its findings to the council of saints for consideration before any decisions are finalised.

Swami Paramatmanand Ji has been appointed convener of the Sant-Sannyasi Parishad, while Professor Srinivas Varkhedi of Central Sanskrit University will head the Vidvat Parishad.

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said the campaign aimed to preserve the authenticity of the Vedas and Sanatan traditions and promote their scientific understanding. He urged collective efforts to protect India’s spiritual heritage.

Acharya Balkrishna said the initiative would involve systematic and evidence-based work. A book titled ‘Vedic Aakhyan Vigyan’, authored by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, was also released at the conference.