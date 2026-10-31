- Fox Sagar to get Mini-Tank Bund makeover
- Ponguleti vows to safeguard every inch of govt land
- Revanth warns KCR, says nature will punish him
- CM Revanth seeks speedy nod for three high-speed rail corridors
- EAGLE Force tracks drug links in HCU, NALSAR, GITAM
- Gangakatva modernisation: Keep farmers’ interests in mind, not contractors: Jagga Reddy to irrigation officials
- Ramky-GVPR JV to execute Godavari project’s package II
- Uttam fixes Rs 66 per kg price cap on rice to curb inflation
Saints, scholars launch Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Abhiyan
Haridwar: Saints, Shankaracharyas and scholars from across the country have unanimously launched the ‘Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Abhiyan’ to examine and address alleged interpolations and distortions in Sanatan scriptures at the All India Oriental Studies Conference in Haridwar.
The initiative was announced on the second day of the conference at Patanjali University in the presence of religious leaders representing various traditions, akharas and organisations, including the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
A ‘Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Samiti’ has been formed, along with two bodies — a Vidvat Parishad comprising scholars and scriptural experts, and a Sant-Sannyasi Parishad comprising saints and religious leaders. The scholars’ council will examine alleged alterations and submit its findings to the council of saints for consideration before any decisions are finalised.
Swami Paramatmanand Ji has been appointed convener of the Sant-Sannyasi Parishad, while Professor Srinivas Varkhedi of Central Sanskrit University will head the Vidvat Parishad.
Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said the campaign aimed to preserve the authenticity of the Vedas and Sanatan traditions and promote their scientific understanding. He urged collective efforts to protect India’s spiritual heritage.
Acharya Balkrishna said the initiative would involve systematic and evidence-based work. A book titled ‘Vedic Aakhyan Vigyan’, authored by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, was also released at the conference.
KCR tried to grab Rs 50k-cr Miyapur land, alleges CM Revanth
Bhatti’s call at NAREDCO TG property show: Realty must become partner in TG’s growth
Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’
Kids' edu videos attract attention, not learning: ISB study
Institutional autonomy must be respected by everyone in the country
Much ado about one MLC seat: Million memes, noise and political theatre