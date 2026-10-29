NCST member vows swift redressal of tribal grievances

Nizamabad: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Jatothu Hussain Naik has directed officials to address tribal grievances promptly and ensure the effective delivery of essential services. During his visit to tribal hamlets in Sirikonda and Navipet mandals on Wednesday, he interacted with residents and assessed their infrastructure needs.

Later, he chaired a review meeting at the Integrated District Offices Complex with District Collector Ila Tripathi and Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya. He instructed officials to provide housing and electricity to eligible beneficiaries and expedite Jal Jeevan Mission proposals for hamlets lacking safe drinking water.

Emphasising accountability, he warned against negligence in providing roads, healthcare and education. He urged tribal residents to approach local authorities or Prajavani first, and use the NCST Grievance Portal if their complaints remained unresolved. He also stressed the need to raise awareness of the Commission’s free grievance redressal mechanism.