  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Adopt new tech developed by scientists: Chittoor MP to farmers

Adopt new tech developed by scientists: Chittoor MP to farmers
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao visited RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Friday and participated in Farmer Scientist interaction organised by...

Tirupati: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao visited RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Friday and participated in Farmer Scientist interaction organised by KVK under SC- Sub Plan.

During the interaction the MP advised the farmers to adopt the new technologies developed and disseminated by scientists to get higher yields and good net income.

He stated that both Central and State governments are taking all necessary measures to ensure fair Minimum Support prices for all crops.

General Secretary of RASS and Chairman, KVK S Venkataratnam stated that farmers can reduce losses and obtain good yields by adopting integrated farming systems. He also mentioned that farmers can benefit by linking government welfare schemes to agriculture and allied sectors.

Assistant Director of Research at Regional Agricultural Research Station Dr V Sumathi and Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dr S Srinivasulu also spoke.

Later farmers were facilitated with sprayers, turmeric and ginger seeds, mineral mixture, disinfectants for silkworm rearing sheds, high yielding latest mango grafts for conducting demonstrations under SC-Sub Plan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick