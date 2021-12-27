Andhra Pradesh: TTD to release Sarvadarshan tickets from today

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has been releasing the darshan tickets for the month of January under various categories for the devotees who want to visit Tirumala diety. The TTD, which has been slashing the number tickets since the Corona lockdown, has been steadily increasing. It is learned that tickets were issued simultaneously for the months of November and December.



However, the tokens were issued in January alone in the wake of the latest Omicron variant fears. As part of this, TTD will be releasing slotted Sarvadarshana (SSD) tokens for the month of January on the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) from 9 am today (December 27). Officials advised interested devotees to book with Aadhaar card details.



Tokens will be issued at the rate of 5,000 per day from January 13 to 22 for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on the occasion of Ekadashi. Tokens will be issued at the rate of 10 thousand per day for the remaining days. Authorities said devotees should take note of the matter. Meanwhile, TTD released Rs. 300 special darshan tickets last week where a total of 4.60 lakh tickets were issued for the month of January.



On the other hand, TTD has made covid Negative or Vaccination Certificate mandatory for devotees visiting Tirumala. Devotees are advised to bring a two-dose vaccination certificate or covid negative certificate.