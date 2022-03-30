Apex court dismisses petition on Padmavathi Nilayam

Tirupati: Now, it's final that TTD's Sri Padmavathi Nilayam will be the new transit administrative building of Sri Bajali district Collectorate which is going to start functioning from April 2. All the legal hurdles have been removed in favour of government and TTD. The Supreme Court took up the matter on Wednesday by Justice DY Chadrachud bench and dismissed the petition filed by BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy.



The bench categorically stated that there was no necessity to look into the High Court division bench judgement in this case. It felt that the government should be given due respect in democracy. The government has right to reorganise districts and when collectorate comes up, the area will be developed.

It may be recalled that, the BJP leader raised objections over allotting the TTD complex built with funds of devotees to the new collectorate and filed a petition in AP High Court. It was heard by a single judge on March 22 and the judge has stayed Collector's proceedings in this regard. He even directed the Collector not to alter the premises in anyway.

Both the TTD and government has filed a lunch motion petition in AP High Court which was taken up by the division bench led by Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra on March 25. The division bench set aside single judge orders in the matter and found fault with the petitioner.

BJP leader Reddy then approached Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking to set aside AP High Court divison bench orders upholding the allotment of the property of the new collectorate. It was heard by the bench of Apex court on Wednesday and dismissed the petition of BJP leader. Now it is all set to start formal functioning of the new Collectorate from Ugadi day.V Pradeep Kumar