BJP leaders hail NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar

Tirupati: The Tirupati BJP unit celebrated the NDA’s major victory in the Bihar elections. Party leaders and workers gathered at the district office, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion here on Friday, BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas and BJP Senior leader and TTD trust board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the result reflects the true spirit of democracy.

They criticised Rahul Gandhi for making false allegations about vote rigging and said that after this clear NDA victory, he has nothing left to say. They also mocked Rahul Gandhi for his repeated political defeats, while extending sarcastic congratulations to him.

Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Gali Pushpalatha, Dr Sri Hari, Anusha Ramakrishna, Vedavathi Royal, B D Balaji, Dr Naresh Babu, Harinath Reddy were present.