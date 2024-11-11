Career guidance programme held for class 8-10 students

Tirupati: SOS Children’s Villages India organised a comprehensive career guidance training programme for 120 students from classes 8 to 10. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across 10 villages in Yerpedu, Srikalahasti and Venkatagiri mandals. Renowned career counsellor Dr Sumaya served as the resource person, providing insightful guidance on various educational courses and career opportunities available after 10thgrade. She explained how students can select appropriate courses based on their interests, strengths and future aspirations. Her interactive approach, which included games and creative methods, helped make complex concepts easy to understand and engaging for the young audience.

The event was further enriched by the participation of location in-charge Satyanarayana, co-worker Muniratnam and several animators from SOS Children’s Villages India. Their involvement ensured a well-rounded learning experience, as they engaged actively with the students, motivating and guiding them throughout the session.