Drone flying over Tirumala Temple creates flutter devotees shocked

Tirumala: Exposing a serious lapse in TTD Security setup, a drone was flown over Tirumala temple shocking the devotees on Tuesday, the incident took place around in the evening. The devotees were surprised to see the drone making rounds on the Tirumala temple including the sacred Ananda nilayam, temple dome. The vigilance personnel were first shocked then swiftly acted and nabbed the Anushuman Tareja Rajasthan youtuber standing at Hari Nama sankeerthana Mandapam opposite to Temple he operated from the drone.

The details of the person held for violating security and also the sanctity of Tirumala temple was not disclosed by the police so far. It was surprised that the devotees was able to bypass the security at alipiri tollgate where every vehicles and persons were thoroughly checked before arriving to Tirumala and reach Tirumala with his drone. The devotee standing at Hari Nama Mandapam operated the drone which flown over the temple for about 15 minutes before it was landed after a vigilance personnel held the Rajasthan Youtuber.

It may be noted here that the TTD is hitting the line brakes for many wrong reasons in the recent times affecting the sentiments of the devotees. First a controversy erupted over the death of cows, before that group of devotees bypassing security reaching mahadwaram wearing chappals and before that seized of meat and liquor in Tirumala etc revealing the breach of security and the lapse in the TTD administration.

The vigilance personnel who caught the youtuber from Rajasthan later handed him over to the police who were investigating

Preliminary enquiries revealed that a person Anshuman Tareza who was from Rajasthan was a youtuber reached Tirumala in the morning and he was flying drone at several places in Tirumala hills before reaching Hari Nama Sankeerthana Mandapam near the temple.