Extensive arrangements to meet summer rush of devotees

Tirumala: Asthe summer vacation is set to start soon, anticipating heavy influx of devotees, the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting in Tirumala.

He reviewed the summer preparedness with officials at the Sudharma Conference Hall in Padmavathi Guest House, Tirumala, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that elaborate and well-planned arrangements are being made to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the expected heavy rush in the forthcoming summer vacation season. He said that the data in the last two to three summer seasons has been thoroughly analysed, including the number of darshans facilitated, waiting hours, and the impact of carry-forward queues on the following day. These insights are being used to fine-tune operational planning for the upcoming summer.

To provide better amenities to devotees, arrangements are being strengthened for Annaprasadam distribution, drinking water supply, installation of temporary shelters along the footpath routes for pedestrian devotees, cool painting along Mada Streets and other high footfall areas, and erection of additional sheds wherever required.

He also informed that the number of buttermilk distribution points will be increased to quench the thirst of devotees during peak summer.

Considering that a large number of devotees visit Tirumala with families during summer holidays, accommodation management and Annaprasadam services will be further streamlined besides Medical facilities, he maintained.

The Additional EO said special focus is being laid on reducing waiting time for general devotees and ensuring darshan at the earliest possible time. ''This summer, the Integrated AI Command & Control Centre will be leveraged more extensively to monitor hourly inflow and outflow, as well as waiting times on a real time basis, enabling swift,” data-backed decisions wherever required.

Darshan across various categories will be rationally managed using data-driven compartmentalisation and queue line optimisation to facilitate faster movement of devotees, he observed.

Recalling past performance, he said that during last summer, especially in June, TTD facilitated darshan on an average of 80,000 to 82,000 devotees per day. He attributed this achievement through effective time management and coordinated efforts of all departments.

He asserted that all TTD departments will work in close coordination with the sole objective of providing devotees with a faster, smoother and more comfortable darshan experience during the ensuing summer season. TTD CE Satyanarayana, Transport GM Sesha Reddy, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar, Somannarayana, Venkataiah, Venkateshwarulu, VGO Surendra and other officials were present.