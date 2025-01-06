Follow time slot for smooth darshan: TTD to devotees

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu has reiterated that devotees shall have to follow the time slot on the given date allotted on their ticket or token to have a hassle-free Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to avoid long waiting hours.

On Sunday morning, he inspected the Vaikunta Ekadasi arrangements along the four Mada streets of Srivari temple at Tirumala.

Later speaking to the media, he asked the devotees to secure the SSD tokens to be issued in Tirupati to have a comfortable Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. Tickets or SSD tokens are mandatory for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, he asserted.

Keeping in mind the past experiences, he said the authorities were making extensive arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadasi this year.He also said that the TTD was making special efforts to ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulties.

TTD VGO Surendra and other officials participated in this inspection.