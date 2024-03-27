IIPA Tirupati branch elects new office-bearers

Tirupati: In the general body meeting of the Indian institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Tirupati branch held on Tuesday, the new executive was unanimously elected. Announcing the details of new officer-bearers, election officer Prof M C Reddeppa Reddy said that Prof T Lakshmamma and Dr A Samanthakamani were elected for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson respectively.



Prof D Krishnamoorthy and Prof M Prayaga have been elected for the posts of secretary and treasurer of the IIPA for the two-year period.

Besides, senior members of IIPA Prof K M Naidu, Prof M C Reddappa Reddy, Prof D Venkateswarlu, Prof K Santha Kumari, Prof Chakravarthy Raghavan, Prof C Basavaiah and Dr V Suresh were elected as executive members of the organisation.

With a view to eliciting the rich experiences, nine more life members of the organisation including Prof M A Hussain were offered the post of special invitees.