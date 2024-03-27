Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
IIPA Tirupati branch elects new office-bearers
In the general body meeting of the Indian institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Tirupati branch held on Tuesday, the new executive was unanimously elected.
Tirupati: In the general body meeting of the Indian institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Tirupati branch held on Tuesday, the new executive was unanimously elected. Announcing the details of new officer-bearers, election officer Prof M C Reddeppa Reddy said that Prof T Lakshmamma and Dr A Samanthakamani were elected for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson respectively.
Prof D Krishnamoorthy and Prof M Prayaga have been elected for the posts of secretary and treasurer of the IIPA for the two-year period.
Besides, senior members of IIPA Prof K M Naidu, Prof M C Reddappa Reddy, Prof D Venkateswarlu, Prof K Santha Kumari, Prof Chakravarthy Raghavan, Prof C Basavaiah and Dr V Suresh were elected as executive members of the organisation.
With a view to eliciting the rich experiences, nine more life members of the organisation including Prof M A Hussain were offered the post of special invitees.