Left parties will join hands to check ‘communal’ BJP: Ramakrishna

Tirupati: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said all the Left parties will join together to check the communal BJP which is endangering the national integrity with its divisive policies.

Ramakrishna who participated in the city CPI 14th annual conference here on Friday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi for its survival was dividing people in the name of religion and reason. The Left parties alone could stop the BJP juggernaut.

Making blistering attack on PM Modi, the CPI leader said he miserably failed to keep his promises though he completed 11 years in rule. The assurances of bringing Rs 75 lakh crore black money stashed in foreign banks and creation of 2 crore jobs annually were all gone with the winds but he didn‘t stop luring people with his communal agenda.

Turning his gun on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said, “The double engine government failed to develop the State.

The only achievement Naidu got was Rs 1.75 lakh crore debt. In the name of capital city Amaravati development, Naidu borrowed loans from every financial institution but the completion of Amaravati construction remains a distant dream.”

Ramakrishna said the CPI completes 100 years of its existence in which it stood with the working class and it has been relentlessly fighting for the poor, depressed and oppressed classes. Chinnam Penchalaiah, Radhakrishna, Kathi Ravi, Siva and K Y Raja were present.