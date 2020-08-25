MCT plans for setting up 6 new health centers in the city

Tirupati: MCT is planning to set up 6 new health centers in the interest of city residents shortly. Presently only 8 public health centers have been serving people for the last many years, but those are not enough to provide health services across the city. In view of that Commissioner PS Girisha has instructed the municipal health department officials to make proposals for setting up of new health centers.

Civic body is planning to set up these new health centers by the Government of India and AP State Government funds. And they started searching suitable cities in various areas of the city to set up health centers.

It may be noted that after merging new panchayats in Tirupati Municipal Corporation population has reached 5 laksh. In addition, before the corona lock down devotees were visiting Tirupati around one lackh. In the situation primary medical amenities are not extended to all the slums and outskirt colonies. Even for small health issues people have to go to Ruya or another big referral hospital. In many of the slums people are approaching RMP doctors locally and spending a lot of money for minor health issues. All this background Commissioner took a good decision to extend primary medical health facilities to all the areas of the city, especially in the outskirts.

Hence, the Commissioner has decided to take approval from AP health department for setting up 6 new health centers at a time in the city. It is a major breakthrough in the primary health sector in Tirupati.

For this officials saw the suitable sites at Jeevakona, Thimminaidu Plame, Gollavani Gunta, Journalist Colony, MuniReddy Nagar, Venkata Ramana layout. The commissioner already held a primary discussion with MCT health officer Dr Sudha Rani. In this regard a team of engineering staff and health officials visited few residential localities to select collected locals' opinions on where to set up a health center in their area.