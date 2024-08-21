Mega Star Chiranjeevi arrived in Tirumala To Celebrate his birthday

Live
Highlights
Mega star Chiranjeevi arrived on Wednesday evening along with his family arrival Phoenix Rest House at Tirumala he given warm reception by TTD officials.
Tirumala: Mega star Chiranjeevi arrived on Wednesday evening along with his family arrival Phoenix Rest House at Tirumala he given warm reception by TTD officials.
According the sources Chiranjeevi family will participate in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on Thursday on occasion of his birthday August 22.
