MP proposes Tata skill centre to boost jobs
Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has requested the Tata Group to set up a Skill Development Centre and a BPO unit in Tirupati to create more job opportunities for local youth.
He met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Friday and submitted a detailed proposal outlining various development initiatives for the region. The MP pointed out that Tirupati is fast emerging as an education hub, with top institutions like IIT, IISER, and several universities attracting students from across the country.
He said a Tata-run skill development centre in the city could provide specialised training in areas like digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and services, giving young people the tools they need to find employment.
He also proposed setting up a BPO to generate more jobs and support the local economy.
Dr Gurumoorthy also sought Tata’s support in reviving Kalamkari, the traditional hand-painted textile art of Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a decline in popularity in recent years. He urged Tata’s fashion outlets such as Westside and Tata Cliq to collaborate with local artisans and help bring Kalamkari into modernyashion trends.
“This is not just about preserving a traditional art, but also about ensuring livelihoods for the artisans who depend on it,” he said.
The MP also raised the need for better international flight connectivity from Tirupati. He pointed out that many people from the Rayalaseema region work in Gulf countries, but have to travel to other airports to catch international flights.
He asked Air India Express, which is part of the Tata Group, to consider starting direct flights from Tirupati to places like Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Improved connectivity, he said, would not only help workers but also boost tourism and business in the region.
He said that Chairman Chandrasekaran responded positively and assured him that the proposals would be carefully reviewed.