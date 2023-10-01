Live
MP Vijayasai releases ‘Sahithi Sailam’ book
Tirupati: YSRCP regional coordinator and MP V Vijayasai Reddy released the book ‘Sahithi Sailam’ here on Saturday. It was a compendium of writings by Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy popularly known as Petasri which was brought out by his students congratulating their teacher.
Dr Kummetha Lakshminarayana Reddy edited the book. MP Vijayasai said that it should be appreciated that research scholars bring such editions through which the writers will get more exposure. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that through his writings Petasri propagated the existence of Tirupati while Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy felt that writings on Srikalahasti should also come.
Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy stated that the book was published by EMESCO publishers which shows the standard of the work. Senior journalist M Panduranaga Raju, MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthy, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Prof P Munirathnam Reddy and Petasri took part.