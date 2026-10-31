NDA holds massive campaign rally in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tirupati city witnessed a large rally with slogans supporting the NDA alliance on the final day of campaigning for the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections.

The rally was organised in Korlagunta under the leadership of NDA mayoral candidate Mannem Srinivasa Prasad, popularly known as JB Srinivas. A large number of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders, workers and supporters participated in the rally.

Women welcomed Srinivas at several places by performing aarti and presenting flower garlands. Local residents also felicitated him during the procession. Alliance supporters raised slogans in his support throughout the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas said the public response and welcome would remain memorable for him. He said the reception was not just for him but reflected people’s support for the NDA alliance and its development agenda.

Tirupati’s development could be achieved through the NDA government. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were giving special attention to the city’s development.

With the NDA in power at both the state and central levels, electing the alliance in the municipal corporation would help bring funds and support development works. JB Srinivas criticised the previous YSRCP government, making allegations of mismanagement, drug-related activities, irregularities in TDR bonds and encroachment of poor people’s land.

He appealed to voters to support NDA alliance candidates in the municipal elections.

Asking voters to support him as the mayoral candidate, he urged them to vote for the cycle symbol and work towards Tirupati’s future.

Several public representatives and alliance leaders participated in the rally, including Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Parliament constituency president Panabaka Lakshmi, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, Mahesh Yadav, Rudrakoti Sadashivam and Jana Sena election observer Arani Madan.