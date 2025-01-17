Officials told to create awareness on road safety

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar instructed Road Safety Authority (RTA) and police department to focus on creating awareness among people on the implementation of the rules and regulations of Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and also on safety norms like strict following of traffic signals and wearing helmets.

The Collector along with DTO Murali Mohan on Thursday released posters, banners and leaflets on the occasion of 36th National Road Safety Month - 2025, to be held till February 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar said that both RTA and police department should see that two wheeler riders will wear helmets, four wheeler drivers will use seat belts while driving, avoid using mobiles while driving, refrain from taking alcohol while driving, avoiding over speed and overload for safety.

He further stated that the responsibility of ensuring that drivers will follow road safety norms for an accident-free travel lies on the RTA officials and wanted them to conduct month-long programme successfully for bringing awareness on road safety.

DTO Murali Mohan explained the initiatives taken by the RTA for creating awareness on the rules and regulations of MV Act 1988 and also awareness among drivers of various types of vehicles and also students. He said 36th National Road safety month theme was ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’.