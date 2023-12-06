Live
Power restoration works speeded up: SPDCL CMD
The distribution company incurs a loss of Rs 13 cr due to heavy rains in three districts
Tirupati: APSPDCL CMD K Santhosh Rao said that the power restoration works in the rain-affected Nellore, Chittoor and YSR districts will be carried out on war-footing.
The CMD is staying at Nellore itself and personally overseeing the restoration works and he directed the officials to complete all works speedily. To undertake the repair works, a 360-member team consisting of officials and staff has come up to Nellore circle from Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa circles.
The CMD said that due to heavy rains, six towns and 1119 villages in Nellore, Chittoor and YSR districts have been experiencing power disruptions. Also, 33-kv sub-stations 305, 33-kv feeders 184, 11 kv feeders 1220, 33 kv electric poles 835, 11 kV electric poles 3,272, LT poles 2m290 among others have damaged. Due to the damage of 1268 distribution transformers, 1.56 lakh agriculture connections have faced power disruptions.
Due to this damage caused by the cyclone, SPDCL has incurred a loss of Rs 13 crore. Further, power supply has been restored to 1.81 lakh services and 5,425 agriculture services by Tuesday evening while the supply will be restored to other services by Wednesday evening.
He asked people to inform the officials wherever electric poles are uprooted or lines are damaged by calling toll free numbers 1912 or 1800425155333. People can also chat with the WhatsApp number 91333 31912 about the problems.