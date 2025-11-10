Ramyashree gets IAHS-Barwale young researcher award

Tirupati: Indian Academy of Horticultural Sciences has conferred IAHS–Dr BR Barwale Young Researcher Award in Horticultural Biotechnology–2025 on Dr M Ramyashree for her outstanding contributions to horticultural biotechnology.

A native of Tirupati, Dr Ramyashree is the daughter of Moode Damla Naik, currently working as deputy registrar in SVU Engineering College. She completed BSc (Hons) in Horticulture from Dr YSR Horticultural University, MSc (Fruit Science) from University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, and PhD from ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

Her doctoral research focused on identifying and characterising disease-resistant grape genotypes using advanced physiological and molecular approaches. Her findings have been published in reputed journals and are expected to aid in developing disease-resistant grape varieties. University officials, colleagues, and well-wishers congratulated her on this achievement.