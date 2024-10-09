Religious fervour marks Garuda Seva at Thummalagunta

Tirupati: Thummalagunta Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Garuda Seva was held amidst religious fervour and gaiety on Tuesday.

People from the erstwhile Chittoor district turned out in large numbers to witness the Garuda Seva at the major event of the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Thummalagunta village in Tirupati rural mandal. Devotees offered Harathi and chanted Govinda namams. Sare was also presented on behalf of ISKCON Tirupati and also by the villagers of Perumallapalli, Mallamgunta, C Mallavaram, Ramachandra Puram and Durgasamudram. ISKCON Tirupati head Revathi Ramana Das presented the sare. Cultural programmes including Kolatam, Keelubommalata and bhajans by groups from various places enthralled the devotees adding more to the spiritual fervour.