Speed up house works in Chowdepalli, Collector M Hari Narayanan to staff

Tirupati: Chittoor Collector M Hari Narayanan directed the officials to complete the construction of houses at Jagananna Colonies on fast pace. The Collector visited Chowdepalli in Punganur constituency on Wednesday and inspected the ongoing construction works of houses at Jagananna Colony near Chowdepalli where he interacted with the beneficiaries and got the details of supply of construction material.

He wanted the beneficiaries to make use of opportunity given by the state government for homeless poor making them to realise their dream of own house through Jagananna Housing Scheme as part of Navaratnalu.

The officials informed the collector 86 houses were under construction of which 30 in basement level and construction of remaining houses was under progress.

Directing the officials, he said the state government has been implementing the housing scheme prestigiously which should not be delayed at any cost and wanted the beneficiaries to complete the works at earliest.

Later, he visited Sachivalayam at Chinthamakula Palli, 7km away from Chowdepalli, where he checked the records of beneficiaries list, biometric attendance of staff and got the details of vaccination programme from health staff. The Collector wanted the officials and village volunteers to work with tandem and see the benefits of the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government reach targeted sections.

Earlier, he had the darshan of Goddess in Boyakonda temple where the temple administration welcomed the Collector with temple honours. Tahsildar Madhava Raju, MPDO Sudhakar and MPP Ramamurthy were present.