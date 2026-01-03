SVIMS gets Rs 8.56 cr PM-ABHIM grant

TIRUPATI: The Microbiology Department of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, has received Rs 8,55,62,170 in funding under the Pradhan Mantri–Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The funds have been released through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for strengthening the Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (IRDL).

With this financial support, facilities for diagnosis and research related to infectious diseases at SVIMS will be further strengthened. SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that under the PM-ABHIM scheme, only two institutions in South India—SVIMS, Tirupati, and BMC, Bengaluru—have been allotted these funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of the Microbiology Department, Dr Venkataramana, said that the ICMR, under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has released the first-year grant for the research project. The grant covers the period from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026. Microbiology Professor Dr Jayaprada and Assistant Professor Dr Ramakrishna were present.