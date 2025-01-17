Take up immunisation programme meticulously: Collector Sumit Kumar

Chittoor: District Collector K Sumit Kumar has emphasised the need for meticulous execution of the immunisation programme to safeguard children’s health. Addressing a video conference on Thursday with district health officials and medical officers from the district secretariat, the Collector outlined critical measures to enhance the programme’s efficiency.

The Collector urged the officials to ensure that the immunisation drive at the grassroots level is conducted with precision. He directed doctors to prepare a list of children who have not yet been vaccinated and instructed Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) to verify vaccination records through random checks and interactions with parents. Medical officers were tasked with closely monitoring the process to guarantee every eligible child receives the required vaccines.

In addition to child immunisation, the Collector highlighted the importance of addressing anaemia among pregnant women. He instructed health officials to identify women with anaemia and provide them with appropriate nutritional guidance and medical support.

The issue of malnourished and underweight children was also addressed, with the Collector directing officials to coordinate with the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) department to deliver timely medical assistance and nutritional support. Awareness campaigns should be conducted for parents to stress the importance of a balanced diet for their children.

Sumit Kumar also called for regular tuberculosis screenings at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs). He emphasised the need for ANMs and ASHA workers to monitor the health of tuberculosis patients and ensure they receive timely treatment and follow-ups.

Further, he instructed officials to conduct the NCD-CD (Non-Communicable Diseases and Communicable Diseases) screening survey effectively, addressing any challenges faced during the process by escalating them to higher authorities. DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, Deputy Health Officer Dr Venkata Prasad, DIO Dr C Hanumanth Rao, hospital superintendents and medical officers participated in the meeting.