Tirumala: Bear scares devotees on Srivari mettu footpath
Tirumala: A sloth bear moving Srivari mettu footpath scared the devotees trekking the joll path to Tirumala on Monday.
The pilgrims found the bearing coming closer to the footbath near the 2000th step point, scaring the devotees.
After the devotees raised alarm the beast retreated into the forest.
Following the incident the forest and TTD security wing intensified the patrolling on the footpath.
Meanwhile, forest department sources said a leopard was found at Namalagavi forest area near Narasimha Swamy temple on Alipiri footpath on Monday leaving the TTD and Forest department on high alert.
Meanwhile, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy said the forest department confirmed the movement of leopards at three locations including the forest area near the footpath between Alipiri to Galigopuram and Galigopuram to Narasimha Swamy temple and on the ghat road.
The TTD already sought the state forest official to initiate all the required steps to make the footpath safe for pilgrims going to Tirumala, he said affirming that TTD is making all out efforts to see the devotees freely and peacefully walk with their family of children and women with no apprehension of any wild animals on the footpath to Tirumala.