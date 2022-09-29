Tirumala: Lord Malayappa rides on Chinna Sesha, Hamsa Vahanams

Tirumala: On the second day of Brahmotsavams on Wednesday morning, Sri Malayappa, the processional deity, as Badrinarayana took a ride on celestial Chinna Sesha Vahanam in Mada streets around the Tirumala temple to bless the devotees.

Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy were present.

YV Subba Reddy has released four spiritual books which were published by Sri Venkateswara Vedic Varsity, in front of Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

The books include, Vimanarchanakalpa, Kriyadhikara, Kasyapa Gnanakanda and Dasa Sahitya Sourabham volume-1.

TTD Board member Ashok Kumar, New Delhi LAC chief Prasanti Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Agama advisor Vishnubhattacharyulu and special officer (Publications) Ramakrishna Shastry were also present. Later in the evening, Lord Malayappa in Saraswathi Alankaram was taken in a procession on Hamsa Vahanam in the Mada streets.