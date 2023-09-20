Tirumala: Spiritual fervour marks Snapana Tirumanjanam

Tirumala: As a part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, the sacred Snapana Tirumanjanam, celestial bath of the deities was observed on Tuesday afternoon at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine.



During the annual fete, usually the Snapana Tirumanjanam is performed to the Utsava deities as a ‘soothing ritual’ from the hectic schedule of Vahana Sevas and other religious activities.

The entire Mandapam was tastefully decked with various fruits especially with a canopy of oranges and exotic flowers hanging all over. While rendering Snapanam to the Utsava deities, after the completion of each phase of Abhishekam, the garlands and head crowns were changed to the deities for nine times. The deities were decked with the garlands made of cardamom, kuskus, pistachios, sandal, black grapes, yellow horns (Pasupu Kommulu), coral-type rose petals, roses and Tulasi.

As many as 250 florists brought from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka along with 150 TTD garden department staff were involved in the captivating decoration of Ranganayakula Mandapam where Tirumanjanam was held while the flowers and dry fruits were donated by devotees from Tirupur and Salem.

The entire event was a cynosure to the devotees who witnessed live as well to the millions who watched on the SVBC. The entire premises was filled with aromatic fumes amidst the rhythmic chanting of Vedic hymns by the Veda Pundits.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, Dy EO (temple) Lokanatham, garden deputy director Srinivasulu and others were present.