Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha graces Simha vahanam

Tirumala: Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswsra, took a celestial ride on Simha Vahanam and blessed the devotees in Yoga Narasimha Avataram as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Monday morning.



Legends say that Simha, the lion, is a symbol of strength, dignity, majesty and ferociousness. With His incarnation as Nara Mriga Avatara, Lord Vishnu indicated that His powerful avatar aimed to punish the wrongdoers and protect the righteous, poor and the weaker sections in the society. In the evening, Muthyapu Pandiri vahana seva was conducted on the third of the Brahmotsavam on Monday.

The processional deities Lord Malayappa flanked by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi atop tastefully decorated pearl palanquin feasted the eyes of devotees. Preceding the vahana seva, Snapana thirumanjanam, celestial bath was performed to the deities amidst chanting of hymns from Scriptures. Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyangar, Chinna Jeeyangar, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal , addl EO A V Dharma Reddy and others were present.