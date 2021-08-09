Tirupati: BJP to flag off Jana Aashirvad Yatra on Aug 18

Tirupati: The BJP Jana Aashirvad Yatra, a mass contact programme will be held for two days in the state on August 18 and 19.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy, who will lead the Yatra in the state, will participate in the programme in the pilgrim city on August 18.

The nationwide programme intends to highlight the development initiatives, welfare scheme for the upliftment of weaker sections taken up by Prime Minister Modi government after it was elected for second time and also the priority being given by the BJP-led NDA to the other backward classes, SCs and STs which was evident with more representation in Union Cabinet to these communities, according to BJP state general secretary Suryanarayana Raju.

Addressing media here on Monday, Raju said that as part of Jana Ashrivad Yatra, Kishen Reddy will participate in a rally, which will culminate in a meeting in Tirupati on August 18.

He said the nationwide programme would highlight the achievements of Modi government after it came to power for second time.

Kishen Reddy will also participate in Jana Ashirvad Yatra in Vijayawada on August 19, he added.

Party spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said that there was need for BJP to remove YSRCP government as it is sure to crumble on its own fault of huge borrowings pushing the state in the mire of debts.