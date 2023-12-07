Tirupati: IIT-Tirupati, RGUKT ink pact to enhance scientific cooperation

Tirupati : IIT, Tirupati and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate academic and scientific relationship, to provide joint research activities and to extend mutual support in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The MoU was signed by IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana and RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof M Vijay Kumar here on Wednesday.

The MoU aims to promote faculty and student exchange, technical collaborations, academic interactions and support between the two institutions. It also envisages joint supervision of research scholars, joint organisation of seminars, workshops and conferences, joint publications and patents, and sharing of facilities and resources.

It will also enable both IIT, Tirupati and RGUKT to leverage their respective strengths and expertise in various domains of engineering, science, humanities and social sciences. It will also foster a culture of innovation and excellence among the faculty and students of both institutions.