Live
- Srikakulam: Errors in voter list, Collector Srikesh B.Lathakar warns of action against staff
- Ongoing rally makes Gautam Adani world’s 15th richest
- CII forecasts 6.8% GDP growth this fiscal
- makeO opens 2nd experience centre in Hyd
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 07 December, 2023
- Republican primary not a referendumTrump
- YS Jagan arrives at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will inaugurate development works
- Success: Role of strategy and tactics
- Visakhapatnam: Home guards work on par with constables, says SP KV Murali Krishna
Just In
Tirupati: IIT-Tirupati, RGUKT ink pact to enhance scientific cooperation
IIT, Tirupati and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate academic and scientific relationship
Tirupati : IIT, Tirupati and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate academic and scientific relationship, to provide joint research activities and to extend mutual support in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The MoU was signed by IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana and RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof M Vijay Kumar here on Wednesday.
The MoU aims to promote faculty and student exchange, technical collaborations, academic interactions and support between the two institutions. It also envisages joint supervision of research scholars, joint organisation of seminars, workshops and conferences, joint publications and patents, and sharing of facilities and resources.
It will also enable both IIT, Tirupati and RGUKT to leverage their respective strengths and expertise in various domains of engineering, science, humanities and social sciences. It will also foster a culture of innovation and excellence among the faculty and students of both institutions.