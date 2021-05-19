Tirupati: Nine-day annual Govindaraja Swamy Brahmotsavams begin

Tirupati: The annual nine-day Brahmotsavams ofSri Govindaraja Swamy templecommenced here on Tuesday morning with the Dwajarohanam fete held between 7.55 am and 8.30 am in Mithuna Lagnam amidst Mangala Vaidyam and Veda mantras followed by Srivari Asthanam.

As part of the first-day festivities of Brahmotsavams, Snapana Tiirumanjanam was performed to utsava idols and later in the evening Peddasesha Vahanam was held in Ekantham due to Covid guidelines.

Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar, Special Grade Dy EO Rajendrudu, AEO Ravi Kumar Reddy, Kankana Bhattar A T Parthasarathy Dikshitulu and others staff were also present.