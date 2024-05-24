Tirupati: Ratha Yatra held as part of Givindaraja Swamy fete

Tirupati: On the penultimate day as part of Sri Govindaraja Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, the processainal deities atop the mammoth wooden chariot blessed devotees on Thursday.

Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Sri Govindaraja Swamy marched with royalty along the streets of Tirupati.

Later, snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to deities.

Both the Tirumala pontiffs, FACAO Balaji, DyEO Shanti and others were present.