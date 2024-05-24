  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Ratha Yatra held as part of Givindaraja Swamy fete

Tirupati: Ratha Yatra held as part of Givindaraja Swamy fete
x
Highlights

Tirupati: On the penultimate day as part of Sri Govindaraja Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, the processainal deities atop the mammoth wooden chariot...

Tirupati: On the penultimate day as part of Sri Govindaraja Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, the processainal deities atop the mammoth wooden chariot blessed devotees on Thursday.

Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Sri Govindaraja Swamy marched with royalty along the streets of Tirupati.

Later, snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to deities.

Both the Tirumala pontiffs, FACAO Balaji, DyEO Shanti and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X