Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost

Tirupati: “The famous pilgrim city is witnessing a road revolution today in the sense that the corporation took up unprecedented development of roads. Once all the proposed roads are completed, the city will become a role model not only for Andhra Pradesh but the city’s image will be enhanced at national level also,” said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Bhumana along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, SV University Vice-Chancellor Raja Reddy, TTD JEO Veerabhadram and also engineering officials of both TTD and Corporation took up a two-hour long inspection of areas to be covered under the proposed roads. In the inspection, they visited SV University area, Alipiri, Srinivasam pilgrim complex, RTC bus stand and many other localities.

Giving details roads to be taken up, Bhumana said that two more Master Plan roads were proposed from University to Alipiri to provide a shorter route to Alipiri to go Tirumala and also for the VIPs to directly proceed to Tirumala, both to avoid touching the crowded main city and also traffic restriction in the city at the time of VVIPs visit to Tirumala for darshan.

He also said the subway near RTC bus station, will be extended for the convenience of pilgrims. He thanked TTD, the temple management, and also SV University VC for lending their support to the corporation for laying new Master Plan roads and also widening some of the existing roads in the city.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said one of the two roads from SV University to Alipiri pass through the SVIMS, BIRRD and Government Ruia hospital area will provide direct access to people visiting these hospitals for treatment.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy explained the details of roads taken up for widening and also remodeling internal roads in the city. He said widening of road behind Srinivasam complex and Vishnu Nivasam area, help ease traffic on RTC bus stand road and provide a direct link between Srinivasam and Vishnu Nivasam for the benefit of pilgrims.

TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Municipal Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Corporators Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Boggula Punita, Pulluru Amarnath Reddy, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Planning Officers Srinivasulu Reddy, Balasubramaniam, DE Gomati, Surveyor Devanand and others participated.