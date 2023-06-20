Tirupati: Rope in industrialists for renovating welfare hostels

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has directed the officials to see that industrialists in the district contribute funds for the urgent repairs of government welfare hostels as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). Approximately 100 welfare hostels in need of repairs have been identified in the district, with 17 government welfare hostels requiring immediate attention for issues like roof leakage and drainage.

In a meeting held at the collectorate, officials from the District SC and BC Welfare Offices, Pollution Control Board, Factories Department and Industries Department discussed collecting funds for the most priority hostels under the social welfare and backward classes welfare departments.

An amount of Rs 86 lakh has been allocated for the repairs of 13 social welfare hostels and four backward class welfare hostels in the district.

The district administration has instructed the industries in the district to collaborate and contribute funds for these repairs as part of their CSR initiatives.

Additionally, engineering officers have been tasked with preparing estimates for the construction of a compound wall or fencing for the Government Nursing College in Tirupati.

The collector emphasised that industries and other agencies in the district have been requested to provide assistance to the district administration for implementing programmes that benefit the local community.

Key participants in the meeting included the District Social welfare department and empowerment officer Chennayya, Backward classes welfare and empowerment officer Bhaskar Reddy, District industries department officer Pratap Reddy, Chief inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy, Pollution Control Board EE A Narendra Babu and engineering officers.