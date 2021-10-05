Tirupati: Rs 25K reward for those giving info on sex determination centres

Tirupati: A meeting chaired by RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy planned to implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC PNDT Act) effectively by having a strict vigil on the scanning centres.

The RDO held the division level meeting on PC PNDT Act in Tirupati on Monday. He asked the officials to take stringent action on those violating the Act and involves in sex determination tests.

Also, their names will be recommended to the Medical Council for legal actions. The RDO announced Rs 25,000 cash rewards for those providing information on the scanning centres involved in sex determination.

If the culprits proved guilty and punished by the court, another Rs 1 lakh will be given to them for the tip-off.

More focus will be laid by police and medical teams on the mandals which have less sex ratio to prevent feticides.

PC PNDT programme Officer Babu Nehru Reddy, Monitoring consultant advocate Indrani, District Immunisation Officer Dr C Hanumantha Rao, Additional Public Prosecutors Narayana, Adinarayana, police officials and others took part in the meeting.