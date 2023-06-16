Live
- Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction
- Adipurush OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed
- Visakhapatnam: Awareness rally held on international level crossing
- Adipurush Movie Review and Release Day Live Updates: Blockbuster Talk for #Adipurush from Early Morning Shows
- Visakhapatnam: City girl felicitated for finishing Comrades Marathon in South Africa
- Visakhapatnam: RINL emphasises importance of donating blood
- 542 cell towers to come up in Paderu: Collector Sumit Kumar
- Guntur: RTA launches spl drive to check accidents
- Hyderabad: Miraculous escape as speeding car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini encouraging gambling, alleges TDP
Tirupati: Senior delegation from JETRO visits Sri City
Tirupati: A seven-member high profile delegation from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), which included Kaoru Shiraishi, Director General...
Tirupati: A seven-member high profile delegation from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), which included Kaoru Shiraishi, Director General (Chennai), Takehiko Furukawa, Director General (Ahmedabad), Taku Hiroki, Director (New Delhi) and others visited Sri City on Wednesday.
While Satish Kamat, president (operations) received them Shivashankar, senior vice-president (marketing) gave a briefing on the unique features of the integrated business city.
Expressing satisfaction on the available infrastructure, Kaoru Shiraishi said they were all impressed by the infrastructure within Sri City. They were ecstatic to learn that Sri City is the second largest Japanese township in the country and majority of existing Japanese enterprises are expanding their manufacturing base.
They appreciated the social infrastructure amenities being built for expats, such as serviced apartments, restaurants, educational institutions, recreational facilities, golf driving ranges, and so on. JETRO is a Japanese government-supported organisation that promotes mutually beneficial trade and investment relations between Japan and other nations.