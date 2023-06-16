Tirupati: Senior delegation from JETRO visits Sri City

Tirupati: A seven-member high profile delegation from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), which included Kaoru Shiraishi, Director General (Chennai), Takehiko Furukawa, Director General (Ahmedabad), Taku Hiroki, Director (New Delhi) and others visited Sri City on Wednesday.

While Satish Kamat, president (operations) received them Shivashankar, senior vice-president (marketing) gave a briefing on the unique features of the integrated business city.

Expressing satisfaction on the available infrastructure, Kaoru Shiraishi said they were all impressed by the infrastructure within Sri City. They were ecstatic to learn that Sri City is the second largest Japanese township in the country and majority of existing Japanese enterprises are expanding their manufacturing base.

They appreciated the social infrastructure amenities being built for expats, such as serviced apartments, restaurants, educational institutions, recreational facilities, golf driving ranges, and so on. JETRO is a Japanese government-supported organisation that promotes mutually beneficial trade and investment relations between Japan and other nations.