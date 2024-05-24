Tirupati: Smart City pending works reviewed

Tirupati: Smart City Project Managing Director and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh urged the officials to speed up all the ongoing works for completion. On Thursday, she held a meeting with senior engineering officials and contractors on the progress of the works taken up under Centrally sponsored Smart City project.

The review included City Operation Centre (COC) coming up in old municipal office, Command and Control Centre located in Kachchapi auditorium, multi-level parking near railway station and others works.

Stating that the pending works of Smart City are going on behind schedule, the civic chief directed the contractors to speed up the works.

SE Mohan, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, ME Chandrashekhar, DEE Vijay Kumar Reddy, Balaji, Rangaswamy and others were present.