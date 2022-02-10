TLFs help in effective pursuance of welfare schemes: Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Tirupati: Town Level Federations (TLF) of SHGs will greatly help in the effective implementation of welfare schemes being implemented by the government, said Mayor Dr R Sirisha. In a meeting organised at the Municipal Office on Wednesday where the office-bearers for TLF named it as Spandana which is one among four, were elected including Prathima Reddy as president, Premavathi as vice-president, Gouse Nisha as secretary, Pushpavathi as joint secretary and Malathi as treasurer. The office-bearers for other three TLFs also will be elected soon.

Presiding over the function, the Mayor said the welfare schemes were supported for strengthening of state economy. Sirisha said the TLFs were formed for effective implementation of welfare schemes and to see that no eligible poor left out in the city. She also said the TLF office-bearers will act as bridge in between people and government for successful implementation of welfare schemes.

Explaining about TLFs, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy said that each SHG usually has 10 members and about 30 SHGs have formed as one Slum Level Federation (SLF). About 10 SLFs formed as one TLF and such four TLFs have formed in the city.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana said welfare of women was given top priority in the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government as he feels them as his sisters and mothers and he sought the newly-elected Spandana TLF office-bearers to take all welfare schemes meant for women economical empowerment into the public even to reach illiterates by explaining them in the meetings of SLFs.

Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) PD Radhamma, superintendent Gaali Sudhakar and officials Sriramulu, Krishnaveni, Manohar Reddy, Neelakanta, Saraswathi, Chandrakala were present.