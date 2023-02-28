TTD kids' hospital performs 2nd heart transplant

The TTD-run exclusive paediatric cardiac hospital, Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Centre (SPCHC) located here added one more feather in its cap by successfully performing second heart transplantation on a 13-month-old girl.

Sharing the details with the media on Monday during a press conference held at the hospital, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the 13 months infant belonging to Macherla town of Palnadu district suffering from severe heart disease was first reported at a private hospital in Vijayawada and later was brought to SPCHC three months ago. Upon the doctors' advice she got admitted under Jeevandan for heart transplantation to the ailing child.

Dr Srinath Reddy, the director of SPCHC received an information about a brain dead two-year boy at MGM Hospital in Chennai which was ready for heart donation and co-ordinated with Dr Rambabu, in-charge of AP Jeevandan organisation for getting the heart to Tirupati in an ambulance provided by TTD.

Meanwhile, the 13-months girl was brought from her town to the hospital on Sunday night and readied for transplant after Covid and other tests. The doctors' team from SPCHC collected the heart from the Chennai hospital and left for Tirupati, reaching the hospital within a 2.15 hours journey without Green Corridor, with meticulous planning.

Dr Srinath Reddy and his team of doctors performed the transplant operation for five hours. The transplant operation costing ₹30 lakh was done freely under TTD's SV Pranadana Trust and AP government's Aarogyasri programme in a successful manner. The girl will be discharged after three days' observation in ICU, the EO added.

Dharma Reddy recalled that this one is the second of its kind while the first heart transplantation took place on January 20 where a teenager Vishweshwar of KSR Agraharam in Chitvel mandal of Annamayya district was successfully operated and discharged on Monday.

Dr Srinath Reddy said in the last 15 months so far 1,150 patients (children) hailing from AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bangladesh underwent heart operations. TTD JEO for health and education Sada Bhargavi and BIRRD OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy and expert doctors, Dr Ganesh and Dr Soumya who were involved in the heart transplantation were present.

Jharkhand boy gets heart treatment A three-month baby of Smt Luksar Parveen from Ranchi of Jharkhand was given heart treatment successfully 15 days ago at SPCHC. When the mother of the baby approached Vellore CMC Hospital for heart treatment, they referred her to SPCHC.The mother expressed immense happiness and thanked the Doctors' team for treating and making her baby gain health.